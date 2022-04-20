Muslims’ backwardness cannot be dispelled by Iftar, gift packets: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Syed Nizamuddin fully supported his party’s appeal to boycott the chief minister KCR iftar parties. He alleged that the KCR has been deceiving Muslims for the past 8 years. The Muslim parties, organizations, scholars, and intellectuals have an opportunity to express their displeasure.

Nizamuddin alleged that KCR completely forgot the promises he made during the Telangana movement and during the 2014 and 2018 elections regarding the Muslims’ educational and economic progress.

KCR promised to make 12% reservations to Muslims within 4 months of his rule. As a formality, he did adopt the resolution and sent it to the central government fully knowing that the BJP government at the center is against reservation to Muslims.

“The state government has the right to increase the reservation quota and it does not have to depend on the central government”, Nizamuddin said.

Nizamuddin further said that the home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali is giving credit to the KCR government for the 4% Muslim reservation. “If the KCR government can make 4% reservation without the approval of the Central Government, why does it not make 12% reservation,” he asked.

“During the TRS rule, 6 Mosques were demolished. With pressure from Congress, the government initiated the construction of secretariat mosques. All the minority educational schemes are at a standstill for the past 5 years”, Nizamuddin said.

“Merely by throwing Iftar parties and distributing gifts among the poor, the backwardness of Muslims cannot be dispelled. As a sign of protest, Muslims and their political and religious leaders must boycott the Iftar parties”, Nizamuddin said.