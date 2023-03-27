Muslims compared to snakes, call for Akhand Bharat at Digital Hindu Conclave

Leaders from the ruling BJP delivered Islamophobic speech in full swing at the recently concluded Digital Hindu Conclave held on March 18.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Kajal Shingala aka Kajal Hindusthani and far-right author Kshitij Patukale compared minorities, particularly those belonging to Muslim community, to snakes, distorted history by calling for violence as the only way to attain Akhand Bharat besides raising the topic of Love Jihad.

Speaking to a digital conclave multiple speakers called for #Genocide of Muslims, compared them to snakes,raised love jihad angle & alleged to keep fruits in fridge this #Ramadan instead of Shradha

Kajal Shingala said that there can never be brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims and called out those who support secularism and peace between the two communities as a “sinking ship”.

“I want to let these people who have one leg on the Hindu boat and the other on a Muslim boat, you are going to drown,” she said.

She stressed that the making of Hindu Rashtra is inevitable and no one can stop them. “They (Muslims) kept shouting against Ram Mandir. But we succeeded and now it will be completed by next year. Similarly, I am confident that we will achieve success by creating a Hindu Rashtra and that day is not far away,” she said.

Without mentioning names, Kajal referred to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Vaishno Devi temple before the release of his movie Pathaan as well as Aamir Khan’s photograph doing Kalash pooja.

“We will make sure each one of them undergoes ghar vaapsi,” she said.

Ghar Vaapsi is a Hindutva programme meant to convert those belonging to other religions to Hinduism. it is conducted by right-wing organsations Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, and their allies.

She also alleged that the Waqf board is forcibly snatching land from the Hindus. “You people came some 1,400 years before. We have been here forever. How can you claim this is your land?” she said.

She also spoke highly about the bulldozer culture introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government. “Such large-scale demolitions of Muslim homes have never been recorded in Indian history,” she said proudly.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra spoke about Love Jihad. Taking the recent murder of Shraddha Walker, whose live-in partner Aftab Poonawala stored her chopped body in a refrigerator, he said, “There will come a day when we will see ads like keep fruits in the fridge, not ‘Shraddha’.”

Far-right author Kshitij Patukale said, “It is our duty to protect our dharma and if that comes at the cost of the country, we should not hesitate. This is not a 200-year-old slavery (referring to colonial invasion), but around 1,200 years of slavery.”