Muslims need to stop calling themselves minority: Giriraj Singh

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed his concern about the “declining population” of Hindus in the country and stressed that Muslims need to stop calling themselves minority.

“Communists don’t have their own power; only the Muslims are their power…Will the country run under the signals from Pakistan? The population of Hindus has dropped, and it is concerning. Democracy in the country will be safe until the time the number of people following Sanatan is in the majority…The Muslims need to stop calling themselves minorities,” Giriraj Singh told ANI on Saturday, May 11.

The remarks came amidst the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68% to 78.06%), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84%, increased to 14.09% in 2015 was 43.15% increase in their share.

The Union Minister took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that while some scamsters are in jail others are out on bail. “All the facts have come forth. Some scamsters are in jail, while some are out on bail. The people have seen their real faces…There is no difference,” he added.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting was held in four seats. The state will witness polling on five seats from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for eight seats each.