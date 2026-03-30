Mussamat Khanzadi Begum took the British Empire to court in 1870, and won

By Musa Munir Khan

There is a principle so fundamental to the rule of law that we rarely stop to examine where it came from. No government official, however powerful, can simply cancel what a court has lawfully decided. In India, one of the clearest early articulations of that principle came not from a constitutional assembly or a celebrated jurist, but from a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, who refused to accept that the colonial state could take everything from her and face no consequences.

Her name was Mussamat Khanzadi Begum, and most people have never heard of her.

The seizure

In 1857, the Great Uprising had just been crushed. In its aftermath, the British colonial government moved swiftly to punish, and to profit. Under Act XXV of 1857, land was confiscated from families across northern India deemed disloyal to the Crown.

Among those dispossessed were the estate holders of Khanpur in Bulandshahr – Khanzadi Begum’s brother Abdul Latif Khan, her uncle Azim Khan and his son Haji Munir Khan. Her father’s estate was gone. With it went the share she was entitled to. The Quran mandates in verse 4:7 an obligatory share for women in the estates of their parents. Her brother had promised her that share. But it had never been formally transferred.

And now the land belonged to the British Crown.

What would most women have done in her position? Grieve quietly. Accept a small maintenance amount and move on.

Mussamat Khanzadi Begum refused.

The decade-long war of attrition

What followed was not a single legal battle but many, and a grinding, decade-long campaign through a system designed at virtually every level to exhaust those who challenged it.

First, the Court of Special Commission denied her proprietary claim outright, offering only a “maintenance” arrangement in its place. She resubmitted in 1860 under Act IX of 1859. The court relented, granting her five villages, calibrated to match the holdings already awarded to her sister, Bibi Maryam.

It was a partial victory, but the court used one sister’s settlement as the measure of fairness for another.

Then, in 1861, the executive branch stepped in. Lieutenant Governor Sir George Frederick Edmonstone KCB, wielding the blunt instrument of colonial administrative power, simply cancelled her records unilaterally. No court order, no legal basis. It was all gone, along with the profits she was owed for the years she had been wrongfully excluded from her land.

This is how systems exhaust people.

But Mussamat Khanzadi Begum continued.

The courts push back

By 1866, the case had reached the High Court of the North-Western Provinces, which had recently replaced the Sadar Diwani Adalat and was then sitting in Agra before its eventual shift to Allahabad in 1875.

The court’s finding was unambiguous, ruling that a government cannot override a judicial decree by executive discretion. The appeal was decreed with costs.

The state appealed, after which the case climbed to the Privy Council in London, the supreme appellate court of the entire British Empire, presided over by The Right Hon’ble Sir James Colville, Sir Lawrence Peel and Lord Justice Giffard.

The Judicial Committee found the original court order proper and binding. The appeal was dismissed. The manner in which the government had taken possession, the Council noted, was “very wrong.”

Costs were awarded against the state. The Judicial Committee humbly advised Her Majesty to dismiss the appeal and gave Khanzadi the villages of Basi, Nizampur, Farida, Moobarakpur and Bharkaun in Bulandshahr district. It was a rare instance of the imperial government being held financially accountable for the wrongful eviction of a female subject.

An empire was told it was wrong, by its own court, at the suit of one woman who refused to stop asking.

Why the precedent still matters

The Khanzadi judgment is not merely a historical curiosity. It is an early and forceful articulation of a principle that underpins every functioning legal system, that the executive power operates within boundaries and that a judicial decree, once properly made, is not a suggestion the government can ignore when inconvenient.

This matters because the temptation to do exactly that never goes away. Governments in every era have sought to use administrative discretion as a way around courts they find inconvenient. What Khanzadi’s case established, and what the Privy Council made explicit, is that such manoeuvres carry consequences. Not just moral ones, but financial ones.

Her case sits at the foundation of Indian jurisprudence on state liability and the limits of executive revisionary power. It is a precedent for anyone who has ever had a lawfully obtained right cancelled by an official who simply decided it should be so.

The silence around her

Here is what should unsettle us. We only know this story because she won.

How many women brought similar cases and lost? How many were worn down before they ever reached a court? How many never had the resources, the family support, or the stamina to fight at all? The colonial archive is full of silences where stories should be.

Khanzadi Begum didn’t fight for a movement or a principle. She fought for her land, her livelihood and her dignity. That her case became a precedent – a reference point for state liability and judicial independence that echoes through Indian law to this day – is almost incidental to why she filed it.

But it is not incidental to why we should remember it.

(Musa Munir Khan is an advocate at Delhi High Court, an independent researcher of the 1857 war and a columnist)