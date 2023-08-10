Must make India BJP-free in upcoming elections: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Must make ‘BJP-free India’ in the upcoming elections, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday adding that “we should throw Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of the country like India fought to throw British out of the country.”

Speaking at a protest staged by Congress with regard to the violence against women in Manipur, DK Shivakumar said, “Like India fought to throw the British out of the country, we should throw the BJP out of the country. You must make a ‘BJP-free India’ in the upcoming elections.”

“Today’s protest has been done regarding the insult to the daughters in Manipur. On one hand, the government says save the girls and those girls have been insulted, it is a shameless incident”, Shivakumar said.

He further alleged that “the Central Government has always been insulting the girls.”

“This protest will be continue untill we get justice”, he added.

A video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral earlier in July which triggered fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.