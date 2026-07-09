Mustafa Zahid says ’19 years later’, fans are left in tears

Mumbai: Some songs do not need a remake to trend again. One line, one voice and the internet goes back in time.

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid recently shared a clip of himself recreating Toh Phir Aao, the iconic heartbreak song from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Toh Phir Aao – Forever”, while also commenting, “Nineteen years later …”

The clip instantly hit the nostalgia button for fans who grew up listening to the 2007 track. For many, Toh Phir Aao is not just a song but one of the most memorable heartbreak anthems from Bollywood’s 2000s era.

Fans get emotional amid Awarapan 2 buzz

The timing of Mustafa’s post has also caught attention as fans continue to talk about Awarapan 2. While there is excitement around the sequel, many music lovers have been expressing disappointment over Mustafa Zahid’s absence from the project’s music.

His latest clip only added fuel to that conversation. Fans are now saying that the emotional world of Awarapan feels incomplete without his voice.

Nearly 19 years later, Toh Phir Aao still carries the same pain, nostalgia and magic. And Mustafa Zahid’s recreation proves why some voices become inseparable from a film’s legacy.