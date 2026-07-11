Muzammil Ibrahim about Deepika Padukone: I left her, no regrets

Mumbai: Before Deepika Padukone became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, she was linked to a few names from the modelling industry, including actor Muzammil Ibrahim. Years later, he opened up about their brief relationship and shared his version of how it began and why it ended.

In one of the interviews, Muzammil Ibrahim brought his past relationship with Deepika Padukone back into the spotlight after claiming that she was the one who initially asked him out and that he later ended their relationship.

Speaking about their breakup, Muzammil said it was not a mutual decision. “It wasn’t a mutual breakup. I left her. I have no regrets about leaving her,” he claimed.

He also said that he was more established than Deepika when they were together, long before she became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. However, Muzammil acknowledged how dramatically their positions have changed over the years.

“She is a superstar now and nobody knows me,” he said, adding that he remains a fan of Deepika and considers her a beautiful woman.

Despite standing by his decision to end the relationship, Muzammil spoke warmly about the actress and praised everything she has achieved in her career.

His remarks have now caught attention online, with many surprised by his candid claims about who initiated the relationship and how it eventually ended.