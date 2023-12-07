My child became orphan before being born, says wife of J&K cop

Srinagar: “My child became an orphan even before being born,” said the inconsolable wife of Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who died in Delhi on Thursday 39 days after he suffered critical wounds in a terrorist attack while he was playing cricket in Srinagar.

Expecting her first child, she was overwhelmed with grief after getting the tragic news.

It was a sombre atmosphere in the congested colony of Eidgah in the downtown of this city as a multitude of people gathered at the residence of Wani.

Wani, aged 34, was shot by a Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist on October 29 while he was playing cricket with his friends at Eidgah.

The scene was heart-wrenching at his residence, where mourners went to offer their condolences to his grieving wife and family.

According to his uncle Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Wani’s health had deteriorated due to a severe chest infection. Initially, he was admitted to Soura Hospital in Srinagar, but was later shifted to Paras Hospital for further treatment from where he was flown to AIIMS in Delhi on Wednesday.

Remembered as an amiable and compassionate individual, he has always expressed his willingness to assist others.

Lamenting the tragic loss, relative Ghulam Nabi Kakazgar said, “Masroor was very frank. He would always help people. We are very depressed. He was crazy about cricket, and cricket took his life away.”

The loss of Wani has left the community shaken, highlighting the ongoing risks and challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in the region and the incident serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those who dedicate their lives to maintain peace and security in the face of adversity in the Kashmir valley.