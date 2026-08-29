Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and singer Zanai Bhosle share a bond that goes beyond their public appearances, with Zanai considering the cricketer her elder brother. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Zanai once again gave fans a glimpse of their close sibling-like relationship, sharing a heartfelt note for Siraj and calling herself lucky to have found “such a good brother.”

On August 29, Zanai took to Instagram to share a picture with Siraj in which she can be seen tying a rakhi to the cricketer. While the picture appears to be from their 2025 celebrations, her heartfelt words highlighted the special bond they share.

“Happy Rakhi uss bhai ko jisne iss rishte ko chuna. Main khushkismat hoon ki mujhe itna acha bhai mila hai – a natural protector and my closest friend,” Zanai wrote.

Zanai and Mohammed Siraj’s bond

Zanai Bhosle has often maintained that she shares a brother-sister relationship with Siraj. The two had previously found themselves at the centre of dating speculation after pictures of them together surfaced on social media.

However, Zanai was quick to dismiss the rumours and clarify the nature of their relationship. She referred to Siraj as her “Mere pyaare bhai” and made it clear that their bond is purely platonic.

How cricketer reacted

Siraj, too, has acknowledged Zanai as his sister. The cricketer responded with an emotional message describing the special place she holds in his life. “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein,” he wrote.

His message further put to rest the speculation surrounding their relationship, with both Zanai and Siraj publicly embracing their brother-sister bond.

Siraj stood by Zanai after Asha Bhosle’s passing

Their close relationship was also evident during one of Zanai’s most difficult moments. Following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in April 2026, the cricketer travelled to Mumbai to attend her final rites and pay his respects.

Asha Bhosle was Zanai’s grandmother, and a video from the funeral that later went viral showed Siraj standing beside an emotional Zanai and comforting her during the family’s time of grief.

The moment offered another glimpse into the bond the two share away from social media posts and public appearances.