My ex-girlfriend was ready to embrace Islam for me: Baseer Ali

Hyderabad: Love does not always lead to a happy ending, and Baseer Ali’s latest revelation offers a glimpse into one such chapter of his life. The actor and reality TV personality has opened up about a past relationship, revealing why he chose to walk away despite having strong feelings for his former girlfriend.

In an interview with Film Window, Baseer Ali shared that the woman, who was not Muslim, was willing to embrace Islam to be with him. However, even that assurance did not settle his concerns about their future. For him, the decision came with religious responsibilities he felt unprepared to take on.

Speaking about his understanding of faith, Baseer explained that he worried about being accountable if she converted for their relationship but did not practise the religion, offer namaaz or follow its duties. He said this concern ultimately influenced his decision to end the relationship. “That person genuinely said to me, ‘I am ready to do that.’ Unhone Islam accept kiya. Theek hai. Ab agar us insaan ne wahan se, us moment se, agar Islam ko embrace nahi kiya, apni namaazein nahi padhi, apne Islam ko accept karke uske rules and regulations ko follow nahi kiya, toh uske jitne gunaah hain na, woh aapke khaate mein likhe jaayenge,” he said.

During the conversation, he also recalled thinking about her parents and the beliefs they had raised her with. Acknowledging his own shortcomings, Baseer said, “Main nahi le raha ye responsibility.” He maintained that couples should consider their future before continuing a relationship, particularly when religion becomes a major concern.

The breakup, however, did not leave them on bitter terms. Baseer said they still greet each other warmly whenever they cross paths at parties or red-carpet events. Their relationship ended, but, according to him, the two have remained cordial.