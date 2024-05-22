‘My father slapped me’, Karnataka BJP MLC’s daughter threatens to expose him

Bengaluru: Nisha Yogeshwar, the daughter of Karnataka BJP MLC and former minister C.P. Yogeshwara, has warned that if her father continues to trouble her, she will expose him before the party leadership.

Releasing videos on social media narrating her ‘trauma’, Nisha said, “Don’t bother me. If you trouble me, I will send the videos to the place where you won’t be able to walk with your head held high.”

“I am getting threats that I should not use my father’s name in social media posts and that I should remove them. People are also asking if I have an existence without him. I am facing an inevitable situation where I need to make a statement,” Nisha added.

1 – ನಿಶಾ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಇಂದ ಸಿ ಪಿ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಅವರ ಹೆಸರು ತೆಗೆಯೋದು ಹೇಗೆ? Tell me how to remove C P Yogeshwar’s name from Nisha Yogeshwar?

She also claimed that when she was 10 years old, her father walked away from her life.

“Without informing us, he left to build a new family. To those who ask me to become a model daughter, why don’t they ask him to become a model father? He (Yogeshwara) is in public life and is supposed to set an example. If I go to his house, they will call the police. If I ask questions, he will beat me up. He has beaten me up repeatedly when I tried to meet him,” she alleged.

“When I ask him for support, he says he won’t give me a single rupee and that I should not depend on him. He tells me to beg for survival. How can I live with my father? I have nothing to lose, I don’t fear anything. I have lost everything in life. All these years, I did whatever he said. Now that I am asserting myself, I have become a bad example,” Nisha said.

She also said that her mother does not want anything from her father.

“Even then, she campaigned for him during the last elections. My father even slapped her. My stepbrother assaulted my brother. Is this right? Her belongings were thrown out. Is this correct,” Nisha asked.

The development is likely to stir a row and the opposition is likely to raise questions on the claims.

Earlier, Nisha had met Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and expressed her wish to join the Congress.