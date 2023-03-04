My favourite places in world are Mecca & Madina: Lucky Ali

Mumbai: Known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics, Lucky Ali is all set to perform at a concert in Hyderabad today, and fans are eagerly awaiting his performance. The singer will be performing live at Hitex Exhibition Center and the event is expected to attract hundreds of fans from all over the city.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Lucky Ali can be seen speaking about his favorite places in the world. In conversation with Curly Tales’ host Kamiya Jani, Lucky Ali revealed that his top picks are the holy cities of Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia despite having traveled to numerous countries and performed at countless venues across the globe. Watch the video below.

Lucky Ali aka Maqsood Mehmood Ali visited Madina in October last year with his daughter Tasmiyah and gave his fans glimpses of their trip. Taking to Instagram, Lucky posted a picture and also a video as they travelled to the city in a bullet train.

Lucky Ali is one yesteryear singer who had carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s – early 2000’s and is still loved by millions. Although he has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now, he still manages to sooth one’s soul with impromptu gigs, albums and concerts.

As Lucky takes the stage in Hyderabad tonight, fans can expect to be treated to his heart-touching voice in songs like O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam, among many others.