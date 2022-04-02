My life is in danger, says Imran Khan

Islamabad: As the threat of the no-confidence motion to oust him from office looms, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his life is in danger.

The Pakistan Premier says that he has been aware of the conspiracy to assassinate him since August 2021, Geo News reported.

The country’s security agencies had earlier revealed that they have discovered a plot against the Prime Minister, he said, adding that attempts to assassinate him were being planned.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies, Dawn reported.

“After these reports, the Prime Minister’s security has been beefed up as per the government’s decision,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda had earlier claimed that there is a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister over his refusal to “sell the country”, in addition to the “foreign conspiracy” of which Imran Khan claimed he had proof.

“There is a serious threat to Imran Khan sahab’s life. I don’t know whether you read that part (in the letter) about the consequences. That is life-threatening,” Vawda told a TV channel.

“There has been a mention of assassinating Imran Khan sahab,” Vawda repeated.