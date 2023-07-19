‘My supporters are being targeted’: Raja Singh to Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who is currently under suspension, met the BJP election committee and MLC Eatala Rajender on Wednesday.

Raja Singh briefed Eatala about the police allegedly foisting false cases against the BJP workers in the Goshamahal constituency, especially the followers and associates of the suspended MLA. He told Eatala that it was the responsibility of the BJP leadership to protect and fight for their ground-level party workers.

“The BRS party government is intentionally targeting the BJP party due to political rivalry,” he told Eatala Rajender.

Sources further revealed that Etala told Raja Singh that the decision to revoke his suspension was with the party’s high command and they were expected to take a call soon.

Sources said Raja Singh reasserted that he would contest the next Assembly election from the Goshamahal constituency only, and he was not interested in contesting from elsewhere.