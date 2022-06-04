Myanmar bank blacklists 137 companies for violating regulation

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2022 4:06 pm IST
Myanmar bank blacklists 137 companies for violating regulation

Yangon: The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) has added 137 more companies to a blacklist for failing to deposit export earnings into accounts in domestic banks within the prescribed periods.

The decision came after multiple efforts including issuing notices, revoking exporter and importer registrations were made, Xinhua news agency quoted the bank as saying.

The CBM added the export companies and their members of boards of directors to a blacklist for not repatriating the earnings from goods exported in 2019, the statement said.

MS Education Academy

On May 9, the central bank also blacklisted 158 export companies for violating the same regulation.

Under the country’s foreign exchange management regulation, all exporters in Myanmar are required to deposit export proceeds into bank accounts in the country within the prescribed periods.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button