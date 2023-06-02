Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

Bengaluru: With the 18th edition of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS) underway, the platform’s Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) category continues to witness strong demand with shoppers propelled by its eclectic mix of leading domestic, D2C, and global brands aided by an unparalleled tech-first shopping experience.

With over 85,000 products across more than 1,450 brands, Myntra has ramped up its selection by 100 per cent over the previous summer edition of the EORS.

So far this year, Myntra has also registered a 90 per cent YoY growth in demand over the previous year, steadily becoming one of the go-to destinations to access authentic premium and luxury BPC brands for these cohorts.

The addition of popular brands like Lovechild by Masaba, Olaplex, NYX Professional Makeup, and Sebastian Professional have enhanced stickiness for the platform with new customers coming in from both metros and non-metros.

Some of the sought-after products in the segment include Lipsticks, Foundations, Sunscreens, Hair Straighteners, Trimmers and Deodorants, among others, with demand for products like sunscreens, hair straighteners, and trimmers, having grown considerably in the last year.

Additionally, skinification of makeup, science and performance based skincare, natural scalp care solutions, and men’s grooming have emerged as strong trends that continue to be a hit among shoppers. Some of the early trends we are witnessing in EORS-18 include brands such as Maybelline, MyGlamm, Clinique, TAC, Pilgrim, Lakme, Nivea, Renee Cosmetics and Kama Ayurveda are seeing demand with shoppers. Myntra Beauty also saw traction on products like Kajal, lipsticks moisturizer, sunscreen, perfume, body lotion and hair appliances, among others.

This edition of EORS has an array of never-before offers at play across a bevy of brands, some of them to look out for include ?99 offers by Pilgrim and Arata, lipsticks by My Glamm and Renee, and Kajal by select brands at super-accessible price points.

Additionally, key offers will be presented to shoppers from brands, with BOGO by Colorbar, Biotique and Nivea offering up to 60 per cent off, the iconic Dyson Air Wrap will be available for Rs 41,900 (MRP Rs 47,900), and the newly-launched NYX Professional Makeup may have up to 30 per cent off along with a special gift on select purchases.

Popular brands like Etude, Kama Ayurveda, Guess 1981, and MAC may also have up to 20 per cent off. Myntra Insiders, part of the platform’s loyalty programme, can look forward to an additional 10 per cent off on select constructs. Other exciting brands on offer include Maybelline, Dove, Tresemme, Wow Skin Science, Forest Essentials, Phillips, Dyson, Pilgrim, and The Moms Co, among others.

In an unmatched association with Dyson, shoppers can also look forward to the Gift Edition of the Dyson Airwrap Hair Multi-Styler, Vinca Blue & Rose edition, this EORS-18. The Airwrap available only on Myntra comes with 6 attachments and a gift box that encases it.

The attachments include the Firm Smoothing Brush – which helps smooth frizz-prone hair using firm bristles, the 30mm long air wrap barrel, which helps create voluminous curls for long and chest-length hair, Soft Smoothing Brush, which shapes fine hair with increased control, and the Round Volumizing Brush which directs air deep into the hair to give body, creating tension to shape the hair as it dries.

Myntra’s cutting-edge tech-enabled integrations continue to fuel the demand of the BPC category, with features like the Virtual Try-On, Product Finder, AI Skin & Hair Analyzer, enabling shoppers to find the right shade of lipstick to match their preferences and Hair & Skin Analyser allowing users to find the perfect products best-suited to their needs.

Myntra’s social commerce verticals will also be leveraged extensively by some of the popular beauty and personal care brands in building salience including Lakme, Olay, Man’s Company, Nivea and Perfumers Club, among others.

Some of India’s leading influencers will be hosting 30 beauty and personal care lives sessions through EORS-18, to enhance the shopping experience for its patrons. The nation’s favourite creators and influencers such as Simmy Goraya, Sone Kanwar, Anmol Bhatia, Arushi Oswal, Swagata Dev and Aashima Makhija will be a few among those sharing styling tips, make-up hacks, and expert insights in the M-Lives.