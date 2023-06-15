Myntra’s EORS-18 concludes with record 50% new customer growth over previous June edition

New Delhi: The 18th edition of Myntras biannual fashion carnival, the End of Reason Sale (EORS), which was held between June 1-11, witnessed yet another successful edition with millions of shoppers flanking the platform from across the country who bought fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 21 lakh styles and 6000 brands.

The event registered a record 50 per cent growth in the number of new customers using the platform over the previous summer edition of EORS.

The biggest-ever edition of EORS saw 55 percent of the demand coming in from the non-metro regions. Some of the top metro cities that fuelled the demand during EORS-18 included, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad among others.

Popular Categories: The event witnessed a significant demand for categories such as Beauty and Personal Care, Women’s Ethnic Wear, Women’s and Men’s Casual Wear, Sports Footwear, Luggage and Travel Accessories, Kidswear, and Wearables among others.

Men’s Casual Wear, Men’s Workwear and Sports Footwear witnessed over 500 percent spike in demand over BAU as shoppers thronged the platform to refresh their wardrobes with the latest trends. Kurtas and Kurta set from the Women’s Ethnic Wear category saw an encouraging 300 percent spike in demand over BAU as they continue to remain popular with women shoppers through every passing edition.

With the increasing popularity of D2C brands, the segment witnessed a 115 percent spike in demand over June last year with the likes of Bewakoof, The Souled Store, Snitch, Rare Rabbit, and The Bear House, being among some of the marquee D2C brands preferred by customers. The platform also witnessed new global fashion and beauty launches such as FCUK, Next, Boohoo Man, NYX, and Olaplex, among others, from the extensive international brands portfolio that Myntra has built over the years, being lapped up by customers. Myntra’s uber-trendy GenZ proposition, FWD, continued to gain momentum with the zoomers and clocked an 80 percent spike in demand over BAU this EORS.

With self-care becoming a mainstay with GenZ and millennials, the Beauty and Personal Care category witnessed an incredible over 100 percent growth in demand over the previous summer edition of EORS, further strengthening Myntra’s position as the go-to destination for all things beauty. With travel on the rise, Luggage and Travel Accessories noted a 500 percent spike in demand over BAU.

Popular brands and products: During EORS-18, Lakme, Jack & Jones, Boat, Puma, Rare Rabbit, The Roadster Life. Co, H&M, Nike, Levi’s, Libas, Adidas, MANGO, and Anouk, among others, were some of the popular brands among shoppers. Most sought-after items were T-Shirts, Shirts, Kurtas & Kurta sets, Perfumes, Dresses, Makeup and Skincare products, Denims, Running Shoes, Trolley Bags, and Headphones, among others.

On average, 120 women’s T-shirts and Tops and 220 pairs of footwear were bought every minute. As Myntra continues to delight its customers with speedy deliveries, the fastest delivery during EORS-18 was within 50 minutes of placing the order.

As customers from across the country shopped to their heart’s content, the number of shoppers who became Myntra Insiders, members of the platform’s loyalty program, grew by 100 percent during the shopping carnival.

Speaking on the success of the EORS-18, Neha Wali, Head of Revenue & Growth, Myntra, said: “As we conclude yet another successful edition of EORS, taking forward the legacy of the flagship event, we are happy to have played the role of an enabler, for brands, customers as well as our Kirana partners. It was heartening to witness how millions of customers from across the country embraced the unmatched offers put together by 6,000+ brands, indicating the strong and positive shopping intent of our fashion-forward customers. While our core categories such as fashion and beauty continued to see a massive spike in demand, sports footwear, accessories, wearables, and luggage also emerged as the go-to favorites with our shoppers.”

Some of the pioneering concepts in making the Myntra shopping journey more seamless such as MyStylist, Vernacular Search, MyFashionGPT, Myntra Minis, signature IPs with leading influencers, and a bevy of brands harnessing the potential of Myntra’s Social Commerce propositions, M-Live and Myntra Studio, like never before, helped EORS 18 in unlocking new performance benchmarks. Over 200 hours of content was created by popular influencers on M-Live to inspire the EORS shopping journey of customers.