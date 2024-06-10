Mysterious animal resembling leopard seen in a video during oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi: BJP MP Durga Das Uikey’s oath-taking ceremony made a splash on Monday for the unlikeliest of reasons — a video of a shadowy animal sauntering in the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor that some wagered was a big cat, maybe even a leopard.

As speculation swirled and the video of Uikey signing the register and walking towards President Droupadi Murmu with the mysterious four-legged animal in the background was circulated endlessly, a Delhi Police official said there are only dogs and ‘domestic’ cats inside the presidential palace.

There are no prior reports of any leopard seen in the presidential estate, a forest department official added in response to social media conjecture that the animal must be a leopard.

“Just came across this viral video from the oath ceremony of @narendramodi ji held at @rashtrapatibhvn. As per the video, a leopard was seen roaming casually. Very risky,” a social media user said on ‘X’.

Responding to the speculations, the police official said, “We checked with Rashtrapati Bhavan security whether the animal was a leopard after the video surfaced on social media. They said there was no leopard inside. There are only dogs and cats inside the President House.”

That the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government took place before 8,000 guests in the forecourt of a brightly lit Rashtrapati Bhavan excited more curiosity about the animal casually walking past in the columned corridor that formed the backdrop.

The clip also elicited some funny reactions on the social media platform ‘X’. A user posted, “Free Safari Experience for Guests at Oath Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.”

Seeking to end the speculations, the Delhi Police posted, “These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don’t adhere to such frivolous rumours.”

The Delhi Police was also deployed for security at the event.