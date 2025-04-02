Mysterious Instagram ID goes viral: Is he Ranbir Kapoor? Ask fans

Mumbai: Social media brings fans closer to celebrities like never before. But when a celebrity has a private or secret account, it creates even more excitement. Everyone wants to know: who’s behind the mystery profile? And now, a new Instagram account called Officially Vaddy is creating a major buzz online.

What’s So Special About Officially Vaddy

Officially Vaddy is a private Instagram account with no public posts, yet it’s followed by several famous names — Orry, Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya. Since it’s not open to the public, fans are trying hard to figure out who this mysterious person is.

The hype began when social media star Orry tagged Officially Vaddy in his Instagram story with the message, “True friends don’t let distance change them, they just pick off from where they left.” Soon after, War 2 actress Sharvari Wagh posted a welcome note to the account. Then, Shalini Passi added to the curiosity by saying, “Met @officiallyvaddy today and my skin is already glowing.”

Is Ranbir Kapoor Behind the Account?

Many fans now believe that the account belongs to Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has previously revealed that he does have an Instagram account but doesn’t post or make it public. Recently, he hinted in an interview that he might open it up someday. This made fans connect the dots and think that Officially Vaddy could be his secret entry into Instagram.

The account doesn’t follow Alia Bhatt or any of the Kapoor family members. That’s unusual if it really is Ranbir’s account. So, some people think this could be a clever PR stunt or a teaser for a brand launch.

At the end of the day, no one knows who Officially Vaddy really is. Whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor or part of a marketing campaign, one thing is certain — this account has got the internet talking.