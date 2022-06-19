Mystery of Doodhbowli: A well in Telangana gives milky water

Karimnagar: A well at Molangur Fort, 30 km from Karimnagar, gives water that looks and smells like milk. Locally it is known as Doodhbowli.

Despite the availability of Mission Bhagirtha water, local people prefer water from the well.

They believe that this historic well was once used to quench the thirst of the Nizams, the rulers of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. It is said that water from Doodhbowli used to be transported in horse-drawn carriages every day to Hyderabad.

It is also believed locally that the water from the well can cure many ailments.

The surprising fact about the well is that it never dries up. Even during the peak summer, it gives water that is milky in color.

Recently, officials with the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) officials collected samples to analyze the well water to solve the mystery of milky colour.

The fort is believed to have been constructed by Voragiri Moggaraju, one of the chief officers of Prathapa Rudra of the Kakatiya dynasty in the 13th century. It used to serve as a transit halt for Kakatiyas traveling from Warangal Fort to Elgandal Fort in Karimnagar.