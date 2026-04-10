Mystery surrounds Telangana woman’s death amid clashing claims

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by four people in Warangal’s Rayaparthi mandal on Thursday, April 9. However police officials said that it is a case of abetment to suicide.

The incident occurred in AK Tanda, and the accused belong to Ravur Tanda. The woman died due to excessive bleeding, and her body was shifted to a mortuary. The woman’s family staged a protest on a national highway in front of the mortuary.

The protestors alleged that the accused were under the influence of ganja while committing the offence. “The accused were under the influence of ganja, they are drug addicts, and despite our complaint, the police did not take action,” they said.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by four people in Warangal's Rayaparthy mandal on Thursday, April 9.



The incident occurred in AK Tanda, and the accused belong to Ravur Tanda. The woman died due to excessive bleeding, and her body was shifted to a mortuary.… pic.twitter.com/8eNWjyBnOD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 10, 2026

The protestors said that they won’t let the postmortem happen before the accused are arrested. Some accused the police of neglecting the case since the woman belong to a poor family. “Since we are poor, the police is neglecting us, if this incident involved an influential person, the accused would have been caught by now,” they said.

Police deny rape angle

The Rayapathy police have dismissed the family’s allegation of rape and murder, stating that the girl died by suicide due to relationship issues.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rayaparthy sub-inspector said, “The family had alleged rape and murder. We checked the victim’s phone and found that she was interested in one boy, who didn’t pay attention to her.”

He said that the boy had expressed interest in someone else and was planning to settle down with her.

The SI said, “In one conversation with her friend, the victim mentioned that the boy was constantly blocking her, due to which she was distressed and contemplating suicide.” He added that on Thursday night, the woman hung herself to a ceiling fan while she was alone.

Based on the evidence, the police have registered a case of abatement to suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.