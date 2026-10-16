Mysuru Railway steps up passenger facilities for Dasara rush

Hubballi: South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division has strengthened passenger management, security and station facilities to handle the additional rush during Dasara 2026 and ensure safe, smooth and comfortable journeys.

According to a railway release, the division recorded 3.10 lakh passenger journeys during the first five days of Dasara, generating Rs. 3.11 crore in ticket revenue.

To manage the crowds, 70 railway staff members and more than 150 personnel from the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have been deployed. Around 39 CCTV cameras are being used to monitor passenger movement and strengthen security.

Three ‘May I Help You’ counters have been arranged to assist passengers, with two located near the station’s entry and exit areas and another on Platform 6. An additional 15 staff members have been sought from the Bengaluru and Hubballi divisions to support ticketing and ticket inspection. Scouts and Guides will also assist in guiding passengers and controlling crowds.

A total of 27 travelling ticket examiners will be deployed for ticket checking and crowd management. Walkie-talkies have been provided to improve coordination among railway staff, security personnel and other departments.

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The electrical department, with security personnel, will monitor escalators to ensure uninterrupted operation. Arrangements have also been made in coordination with state government departments, including ambulance, fire and police services, to respond quickly to emergencies.

Eight automatic ticket vending machines and four mobile unreserved ticketing systems have been arranged near the main entrance to reduce queues at booking counters. The existing refreshment room will be used to ease congestion in the booking area. Display boards and banners will provide information about train services and passenger facilities.

To ensure smoother movement within the station, parcel loading activities and buggy services will remain suspended from 1 pm on October 21 until the departure of the last train of the day, the release said.