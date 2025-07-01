N Ramchander Rao named new Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally appointed N Ramchander Rao as the new Telangana state president on Tuesday, July 1. The post was previously held by Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy.

The announcement ended days of intense speculation over who would be the next Telangana state BJP president. Apart from Rao, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender’s name also lingered around the party corridors.

The 66-year-old senior leader’s appointment comes after the saffron party issued the notification for the post on June 29.

The previous day, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh announced his resignation from the party, alleging he was not allowed to contest for the party’s state president post. He also expressed his dissatisfaction over reports of Ramchander Rao being appointed as the new BJP president for Telangana.

Also Read BJP leaders deny Raja Singh’s claim on state president election

Who is new Telangana BJP president

In 1980, N Ramchander Rao graduated from Railway Degree College, Secunderabad. He later got a Master of Arts (Political Science) from Osmania University in 1982 and went on to complete Law from Osmania University in 1985. He served as the president of students’ union, affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, (ABVP), for three consecutive years.

He was elected as an MLC between 2015 and 2021 for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar Graduates’ Constituency.

Also Read N Ramachander Rao likely to be new Telangana BJP president

BJP in Telangana over last few years

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win eight MLA constituencies, thus bettering its vote share.

However, it made massive gains by taking about 39 percent of the vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, even though analysts expected the BJP to grow and slowly eat into the main opposition space, which the BRS is holding onto in spite of its recent downward political trajectory, the political landscape still is majorly in a Congress versus BRS position.