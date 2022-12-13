NAAC Peer Team visits MANUU

Hyderabad: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team has begun its three-day visit to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today (December 13).

A press release from the University said this is NAAC’s third cycle of assessment and accreditation.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU welcomed the NAAC Peer Team. The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Prof. Md. Afshar Alam is leading the team as Chairperson of the NAAC Peer Team.

The other team members are Prof. Vijay Dev Singh, University of Jammu, Prof. Rajender Singh Yadav, Former Head and Dean, Faculty of Education, Kurukshetra University, Haryana, Prof. Dinesh Kumar Choubey, Department of Hindi, Shillong, Meghalaya, Prof. Mohd. Sami Akhter, Department of Arabic, Aligarh Muslim University, Prof. Resia Beegam S, Director, School of Business Management and Legal Studies, University of Kerala, Prof. Subramaniam Nandakumar, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Periyar University Salem, TN.

Prof Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Syed Haseebuddin Quadri, Director, IQAC and MANUU officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, MANUU had been accredited with “A” grade by NAAC in two consecutive cycles in the year 2016 and 2009.