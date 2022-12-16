Naagin: THIS Bigg Boss 16 contestant to replace Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with some good news for Naagin fans who are curious to know who would be playing the lead in the 7th season of the fantasy show. And the wait is finally over now!

Ekta Kapoor‘s Naagin is gearing up to return with a new season next year and the makers already have two popular names in mind for the lead characters who will be replacing Tejasswi Prakash. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the three names that are popping up on the internet.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram) Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Instagram) Archana Gautam (Instagram)

According to the latest report in Bollywood Life, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s team is already in talks with the Naagin makers and if everything falls in place the Imlie actress will be seen playing the lead role in the 7th edition. On the other hand, Naagin fans are rooting for Priyanka to take ahead the baton and essay the titular role. However, reports have it that the actress is not very keen on doing the show.

Naagin team also has Archana’s name in their minds considering her popularity. They are reportedly planning to approach her too.

Like last year, the official announcement by Ekta Kapoor is likely to be made in the finale week of Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, Naagin 6 is likely to end in the last week of January 2023.

