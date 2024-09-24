Nabeel Afridi’s reported per week earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues, one contestant is standing out from the rest—Nabeel Afridi. Known for his smart gameplay and calm nature, Nabeel is quickly becoming one of the most popular contestants in the house.

Nabeel Afridi: The Unexpected Star of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

When Bigg Boss Telugu 8 started, many people didn’t expect Nabeel Afridi to shine as much as he has. But in just a few weeks, his fan base has grown rapidly. Nabeel, though not as famous as some of the other contestants at first, has caught everyone’s attention with his cool, strategic gameplay and relatable personality.

Before Bigg Boss, Nabeel was already known for his popular YouTube channel, Warangal Diaries, which has over 16.2 lakh subscribers, and 588K followers on Instagram. However, Bigg Boss has given him an even bigger stage to showcase his talents.

Nabeel’s Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Salary

Nabeel Afridi’s popularity is also reflected in how much he’s getting paid to be on Bigg Boss Telugu 8. According to reports, Nabeel is earning Rs 2 lakh per week, which shows how valuable he is to the show.

In the Bigg Boss house, Nabeel has shown a smart, thoughtful way of playing the game. He handles tasks well, builds good relationships, and stays away from unnecessary drama. His calm and balanced approach has made him a favorite among viewers.

Now, with his appearance on Bigg Boss, his fame has reached new heights, and more people are following him every day. Social media is buzzing with posts about Nabeel, making him one of the most talked-about contestants this season.