Nadda in Jaipur to discuss lack of coordination among party leaders

Jaipur: BJP national president J.P. Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Saturday, marking his second visit in 13 days to discuss the lack of coordination among party workers, sources said.

During his latest visit, Nadda will discuss the election strategy also hold a meeting of party workers at the BJP headquarters.

The other top BJP leaders who will attend the meeting are national general secretary B.L. Santhosh, Rajasthan party in-charge Arun Singh, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, and national secretary Alka Gurjar.

Nadda arrived at the BJP office directly from the airport. He will return to Delhi in the evening.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay appointed as BJP national general secretary

Sources said that Nadda will remain in the BJP office throughout his one-day program and will meet the core committee and state office bearers.

He might also discuss strategies with senior leaders in private.

According to the sources, the lack of coordination issue is becoming a concern for senior BJP leaders, leading to the back-to-back visits by top party officials.

Nadda meeting is considered very important in view of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

Meanwhile, a decision can also be taken on the route of Parivartan Yatra to be taken out by Rajasthan BJP.

Earlier, on July 9 and 10, the programme of taking out Parivartan Yatras in the state was fixed in BJP’s Vijay Sankalp meeting in Sawai Madhopur chaired.

Discussions were held to take out three Parivartan Yatras in the state, first from Beneshwardham in Dungarpur, second from Gogamedi in Hanumangarh and third from Trinetra Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur.

However, a decision is yet to be taken on additional yatras and which BJP leader would head them.

Nadda had visited Jaipur on July 16 to launch the state BJP’s Nahi Sahega Rajasthan campaign.

The campaign will end with a big demonstration in Jaipur on August 1.

BJP names new general secy for state units

The BJP on Saturday appointed Phanindra Nath Sharma its Haryana state unit general secretary (organisation) and G R Ravindra Raju in a similar position for its Assam and Tripura units.

Both Raju and Sharma will be swapping their positions.

Vivek Dadhakar will be taking over as the general secretary (organisation) in the party’s Andaman and Nicobar unit.

BJP’s general secretaries (organisation) in its state units are generally drawn from the RSS and are key to the execution of its policies and programmes and serve as a link between the party and its ideological mentor.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reshuffled its list of national office-bearers.

The changes are seen as part of the party’s wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.