Nadda reaches Himachal for campaigning

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2022 7:44 pm IST
BJP National chief JP Nadda.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday welcomed party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on his arrival in Hamirpur town for campaigning in run-up to assembly elections.

Khanna said there is a huge enthusiasm in the workers regarding the visit of Nadda in Himachal.

“Himachal is very lucky to have a national President from Himachal. The experience of Nadda is huge and the workers have been widely benefited from his visit.”

MS Education Academy

State President Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will tour all four parliamentary seats where he will be attending meeting of the Panch Parmeshwar.

The meeting will be attended by all Zila Parishads and Nagar Parishad members, elected municipal corporation members and the Panchayati Raj members.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button