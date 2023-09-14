Nadda slams I.N.D.I.A; asks to focus on serving people

New Delhi: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Thursday, launched a fresh attack on the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A accusing it of bashing Sanatan culture and bullying the media.

He also asked the Opposition to immediately stop their “antics” and focus on serving people.

“These days, the I. N. D. I Alliance is only doing two things – bashing Sanatana Sanskriti and bullying the media. Each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti. Filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making ‘lists’, in true Nazi style of who to target,” he wrote on X.

He was referring to recent remarks made by DMK leaders against Sanatan Dharma and the move of the Opposition to decide on the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the parties will send their representatives.

He said, “The Emergency era mindset is alive among these parties.I. N. D. I Alliance should stop their antics immediately. They should instead focus on constructive work and serving people. Else, the path to obscurity will get even clearer.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Nadda said, “The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.

“Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira (Gandhi) Ji remains the ‘Gold Medal’ winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency.

“Rajiv (Gandhi) Ji tried to bring the media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia (Gandhi ) Ji-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views,” he said.

Notably, the statement of the BJP chief comes in the wake of Congress-led government in Karnataka filing an FIR against a television news channel anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly promoting enmity between groups in his show.