Nadda slams I.N.D.I.A; asks to focus on serving people

He also asked the Opposition to immediately stop their 'antics' and focus on serving people.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 2:56 pm IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Thursday, launched a fresh attack on the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A accusing it of bashing Sanatan culture and bullying the media.

Peoples Career

He also asked the Opposition to immediately stop their “antics” and focus on serving people.

“These days, the I. N. D. I Alliance is only doing two things – bashing Sanatana Sanskriti and bullying the media. Each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti. Filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making ‘lists’, in true Nazi style of who to target,” he wrote on X.

MS Education Academy

He was referring to recent remarks made by DMK leaders against Sanatan Dharma and the move of the Opposition to decide on the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the parties will send their representatives.

He said, “The Emergency era mindset is alive among these parties.I. N. D. I Alliance should stop their antics immediately. They should instead focus on constructive work and serving people. Else, the path to obscurity will get even clearer.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Nadda said, “The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.

Also Read
Are you going to use anti-Hindu strategy in upcoming polls, Nadda asks INDIA bloc

“Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira (Gandhi) Ji remains the ‘Gold Medal’ winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency.

“Rajiv (Gandhi) Ji tried to bring the media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia (Gandhi ) Ji-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views,” he said.

Notably, the statement of the BJP chief comes in the wake of Congress-led government in Karnataka filing an FIR against a television news channel anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly promoting enmity between groups in his show.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 2:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button