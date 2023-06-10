Nadda to hold virtual meeting with BJP MPs on June 15

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with all party MPs through video conference on June 15, a party source said on Saturday.

During the meeting, Nadda will seek feedback from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs regarding the special public relations campaign being run across the country to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre.

The BJP chief would also provide them with guidelines regarding the strategy and action plan for the campaign.

According to a source, the meeting would also focus on the party’s plans and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The achievements of the Modi government would also be discussed in detail, which the party plans to highlight among the people during its special public relations campaign.

Earlier, Nadda held a meeting with all the General Secretaries of the party on Friday.

The party’s General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and senior leaders Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Gautam, D. Purandeswari, Dilip Saikia, C.T. Ravi and Vinod Tawde were also present during the meeting.