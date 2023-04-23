Nadda’s confidant Bindal becomes Himachal BJP chief again

Published: 23rd April 2023 6:52 pm IST
Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s former Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal, considered a confidant of BJP President J.P. Nadda, was on Sunday again made the party chief in the hill state days after incumbent Suresh Kashyap quit ahead of his stint getting over.

Four-time legislator Bindal held the state party chief’s post in 2020 but resigned on moral grounds after a Health Department scam.

While the opposition Congress had demanded a CBI probe, Bindal denied the involvement of any BJP leader in the scam.

Holding the health portfolio in the state government from 2007-12, Bindal was told to resign as cabinet minister in July 2012 after a segment of his own party demanded his resignation to project a clean image of the government ahead of Assembly elections that year.

Bindal, a former legislator from Nahan and Solan assembly seats, is considered experienced and possessing shrewd organisational skills.

