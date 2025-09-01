Nag Ashwin reveals timeline for Prabhas’ much-awaited Kalki 2

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD made history when it released in June 2024. The Tollywood movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, featured big stars like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. With its mix of mythology and science fiction, the film impressed audiences across India and abroad.

It collected nearly Rs. 1,050 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. The success gave Prabhas another blockbuster to his name and built huge hype for a sequel.

Fans Waiting for Kalki 2

The first part ended with a cliffhanger, which left audiences excited for what comes next. Since then, fans have been waiting for any update on Kalki 2. On social media, many people have shared their excitement and theories about how the story of Karna, Ashwatthama, and Supreme Yaskin will continue.

Director Nag Ashwin finally shared some news about the sequel. In a recent podcast and media event, he said the movie is being planned but will take time. “The actors have to come together. Some of the pre-visualized sequences and action sequences are much bigger. So it will take some time. I don’t have an exact answer. Everyone is busy,” he said. Ashwin added that filming is likely to start in December 2025, but post-production will be long, so the release may take 2–3 years.

The director also explained that the second part will focus more on Prabhas. While the first film highlighted Deepika Padukone’s Sumati and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, the sequel will mainly revolve around Karna and Ashwatthama. Reports say Deepika’s role may be reduced after motherhood, but nothing is confirmed yet.

With the same technical team returning, including Santhosh Narayanan for music, Kalki 2 is expected to be even bigger. Fans, however, will need to wait until around 2027 to watch the next chapter of this epic story on the big screen.