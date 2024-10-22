Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s rumoured wedding date

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially started their wedding celebrations. After their surprise engagement two months ago, the couple has kicked off pre-wedding festivities, and fans are eagerly following every update.

Sobhita Shares First Pre-Wedding Event Photos

On Monday, Sobhita shared photos from the first pre-wedding event on Instagram. The celebration followed traditional Telugu customs, with Sobhita captioning the post: “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins!”. The event took place in Visakhapatnam, with Sobhita’s family present.

The pictures quickly went viral, with fans expressing excitement for the couple. Although the exact wedding date remains a mystery, many believe it will happen soon.

Pasupu Danchadam: The Telugu Tradition

The pre-wedding ritual, Pasupu Danchadam, is an important tradition in Telugu weddings. It involves the grinding of turmeric and wheat, signifying the start of wedding festivities. The ceremony involves five married women taking part in grinding the ingredients, which are later used in the haldi ceremonies (Pellikoduku and Pellikuthuru) for both the bride and groom.

Homes are decorated with banana leaves and flowers, and the event begins with a Ganesh Puja to bless the occasion. This ritual usually takes place close to the wedding date, often within a month.

While there is no official confirmation, rumors suggest the wedding might happen in December in Rajasthan. With pre-wedding traditions now underway, the big day is likely not far off. Could be next month only.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding celebrations continue.