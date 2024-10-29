Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita make first public appearance at ANR awards

Hyderabad: On October 28, Naga Chaitanya and his fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala, made their first public appearance together at a special event honoring Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The Akkineni family held the event in Hyderabad to celebrate ANR’s 100th birth anniversary, with the ANR National Award presented to Megastar Chiranjeevi. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan joined as a special guest, making the night even more memorable.

Celebrating ANR’s Legacy with Family and Friends

This year’s ANR National Awards were a big event, filled with stars and fans celebrating the legendary ANR. Naga Chaitanya, dressed in a stylish blue bandhgala, arrived with Sobhita, who looked elegant in a green saree. The couple’s first public appearance since their engagement was warmly received, with fans admiring their grace and charm.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita confirmed their engagement in August, sharing intimate moments from the ceremony held at Naga Chaitanya’s home. Recently, Sobhita shared photos from a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony, Pasupu Danchadam, signaling the start of their wedding celebrations. Reports hint that the couple may tie the knot in early December, though no official date has been shared.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tribute to ANR and Chiranjeevi

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan honored Chiranjeevi with the ANR National Award. He shared his gratitude for the Telugu film industry, calling it his second home, and thanked the Akkineni family for including him. The night turned emotional when Chiranjeevi respectfully greeted Amitabh with folded hands, and in return, Amitabh bowed to Chiranjeevi’s mother, Anjana Devi. This moment was celebrated by fans across social media.

Naga Chaitanya is currently filming Thandel, where he plays a fisherman in a story set in the Srikakulam region. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, this film marks an exciting step in his career.