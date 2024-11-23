Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding set for global stream

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to marry on December 4. While there were rumors of a destination wedding, it’s now confirmed that the ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This family-owned studio is a historic site in the city, adding a personal touch to the big day.

The wedding will be simple and intimate, unlike many other celebrity weddings. Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, confirmed the venue and shared details of the celebration, which has made fans even more excited. Sobhita, known for her roles in films like Major and Ponniyin Selvan, will wear locally sourced sarees like Kanjivaram and Khadi, reflecting her love for tradition.

After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in August 2024 in a private ceremony. Their wedding marks a new chapter in their love story.

Netflix and the Wedding Buzz

As one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings, Netflix is expected to cover the event. With its global reach, Netflix will bring the wedding to millions of fans worldwide. The guest list will include stars from Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood, making it an event that will attract huge attention.

Naga Chaitanya, known for movies like Majili and Love Story, has a growing fan base beyond Telugu-speaking audiences. Sobhita Dhulipala’s popularity in Hindi and Tamil films also ensures this wedding will be a major event for fans everywhere.