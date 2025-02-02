Naga Chaitanya calls Sobhita Dhulipala his greatest support

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends, making it a private yet grand affair. Chaitanya credited Sobhita for planning every detail, ensuring the wedding reflected their culture beautifully. He expressed his happiness that the entire family came together to create special memories.

Chaitanya’s Love for Vizag

While promoting his upcoming film, Thandel, in Vizag, Chaitanya shared how the city holds a special place in his heart. He jokingly said he fell in love with a Vizag girl and now has a part of Vizag in his home. He even requested his fans to support Thandel at the box office, saying it would help him maintain his honor at home.

A Strong Partnership

In a recent interview, Chaitanya spoke about his relationship with Sobhita and how much he values her advice. Whenever he is confused or stressed, he turns to her, and she always provides neutral and thoughtful suggestions. He described her as his greatest support, someone who understands him deeply and helps him make better decisions.

“Married life is great! I’m totally enjoying it. It’s just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and away from work; so, we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that’s one of the qualities we both really connected on also,” he told Hindustan Times.

Life After Marriage

Chaitanya shared that married life has been great. Both he and Sobhita prioritize balancing work and personal time, which strengthens their bond. Their love for cinema, travel, and their similar cultural roots keep them connected.

Thandel’s Release

Chaitanya is now focusing on Thandel, which is set to release on February 7, 2025. The film is based on a real-life incident where fishermen from Srikakulam were caught in Pakistani waters. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a challenging role and prove his versatility as an actor. Fans eagerly await both his professional and personal journey.