Naga Chaitanya is dating! Who is the actress in his life?

Hyderabad: For quite some time, Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been at the center of relationship rumours. However, they have chosen to keep their alleged romance under wraps.

Events such as a viral photo of the two in a London restaurant and reports of Naga Chaitanya visiting Sobhita on sets of her Hyderabad shoot have only fueled speculation. Reportedly, they even celebrated Sobhita’s birthday together, which piqued fans’ interest.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s book connection

Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent social media post recommending Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights” has fans wondering if Naga Chaitanya suggested her the same.

The Made In Heaven actor took to her Instagram to talk about her favourite book, “Easily the finest book I’ve read in the past few months. What an incredible life-story. Like a song, really. Tastes like boisterous laughter and earned freedom. @officiallymcconaughey you are a legend!!’

Very recently, Naga Chaitanya too had raved about the same book: ‘A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir!’

Fans are now quite convinced that they are dating.

Following Naga Chaitanya’s split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita was labelled a home-breaker by some. She remains unfazed, stating in an interview that she will not provide clarifications because she believes she has done nothing wrong.

Both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are fans of Formula One and have been seen vacationing together, fueling speculation about their relationship. While the couple’s relationship status remains unknown, their shared interests and growing closeness have fans eagerly awaiting any developments in this Tollywood love story.