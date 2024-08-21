Naga Chaitanya joins Hyderabad Blackbirds as IRL team owner

Hyderabad: Exciting news for motorsport fans: Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya is taking on a new role as the owner of the Hyderabad Blackbirds in the 2024 Indian Racing League (IRL). His involvement is expected to add even more excitement to the Indian Racing Festival (IRF).

Naga Chaitanya, who loves Formula 1 and collects supercars and motorcycles, is bringing his passion for motorsports to the league. “The Indian Racing Festival is more than just a race—it’s a chance for me to share my love for motorsports. Leading the Hyderabad Blackbirds this season is something I’m really looking forward to. I want to give fans an amazing experience, help Indian motorsports grow, and inspire the next generation of racers,” Chaitanya said in a recent statement.

The Hyderabad Blackbirds are one of six city teams in the Indian Racing League, the world’s first gender-neutral racing competition, where talented drivers from India and around the world compete against each other.

With Naga Chaitanya on board, the league is set to be more exciting than ever. He joins other celebrity team owners like actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, all of whom will help attract more fans and make the season even more entertaining.

Akhilesh Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), which organizes the IRF, said, “Naga Chaitanya leading the Hyderabad Blackbirds will make this season our most exciting one yet. The involvement of top celebrities will attract more fans and create a more engaging experience for everyone. We’re also excited to introduce a night race on the streets of Chennai, which will add a thrilling new element to the festival.”

The Indian Racing League 2024 will begin on August 24 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by India’s first-ever night street race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit a week later. Hyderabad Blackbirds will compete against teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, and Kolkata in the season opener.