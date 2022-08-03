Naga Chaitanya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie on cards?

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and he is already teaming up with other Hindi filmmakers for his upcoming projects.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in 123Telugu, Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai to attend a promotional event for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and soon after wrapping up the event, he was spotted at ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

While the nature of the meeting has not been disclosed yet, speculations of them collaborating soon are rife around the internet.

Well, if the report is to be believed, then Chay’s fans are surely in for a treat.

Meanwhile, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is slated to hit the theatres on August 11 and apart from Naga Chaitanya, it will star Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.