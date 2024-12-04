Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are husband and wife now [Pics]

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially husband and wife now! The couple got married in lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony at iconic Annapurna Studious in Hyderabad today on December 4.

Chay and Sobhita exchanged the vows as per traditional Telugu wedding rituals. Their big day was attended by their close friends, family members and other guests from film industry.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared first inside photos of the couple and wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

He further wrote, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.”

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in her bridal avatar, exuding opulence and grandeur in a regal gold-hued Kanjeevaram saree. Complementing the traditional Telugu look, she adorned herself with exquisite gold jewelry, symbolizing her cultural roots.

Her hair, decorated with a delicate gajra, and light, flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, embraced the timeless charm of a traditional Telugu groom, donning a classic white kurta and veshti.

Check out more glimpses from their wedding below.

A match made in heaven, now tied with the sacred bond of love ❤️❤️❤️



Congratulations to our dearest #Nagachaitanya bro and #SobhitaDhulipala on their wedding 😍😍😍



Wishing you both a life full of blessings, laughter, and togetherness 🤗❤️‍🔥@Chay_akkineni @sobhitaD#SoChay pic.twitter.com/a38CJWQnIN — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 4, 2024

We wish Chay and Sobhita a very happy married life!