Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s pre-wedding events begin

Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to take the next step in their relationship as they gear up for their wedding. The couple, who got engaged in a surprise ceremony two months ago, have now begun their pre-wedding festivities, and fans are eagerly following every update.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the first event, which is being held as per Telugu traditions. In the caption, the bride-to-be wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins!”, hinting at the start of the wedding celebrations.

The pictures have since gone viral, with fans expressing their excitement for the couple’s big day.

While the exact date of the wedding is still under wraps, it is expected to be just around the corner. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since their engagement on August 8. Chay had earlier surprised fans by sharing the first picture with Sobhita on Instagram—a casual yet affectionate elevator selfie that confirmed their relationship to the public.

Having dated for a while before announcing their engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming wedding is one of the most anticipated events in Tollywood, and fans can’t wait to see the next chapter in their love story unfold.