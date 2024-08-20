Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita might NOT tie knot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged in a small, private ceremony on August 8, surrounded by close friends and family. Chay’s father, Nagarjuna, confirmed the happy news on social media, sharing his joy and blessings for the couple.

Nagarjuna explained that the couple chose this particular date because it was considered lucky, based on traditions and astrology. While the couple hasn’t shared details about their wedding plans, rumors suggest they might choose a destination wedding. Some reports also hint that the wedding could happen in Hyderabad, but the exact details are still being decided.

After the engagement, Nagarjuna expressed his excitement about welcoming Sobhita into their family. He mentioned that the engagement was done quickly because the date was considered special, and both families felt confident about moving forward without delay.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with Akkineni family (Instagram)

Nagarjuna also shared a story about how he first met Sobhita six years ago when he saw her in the movie Goodachari. Over time, as they talked about various topics like philosophy and movies, he grew to respect her intelligence and insight.

The engagement ceremony in Hyderabad was attended by Naga Chaitanya’s close family members, including his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, his stepmother, Amala, and his brother, Akhil Akkineni.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is preparing for the release of his next movie, Thandel, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. While there are talks of a Christmas release, the exact date has not been confirmed yet.