Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s reported wedding date and guest list

Hyderabad: The love story between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has kept fans intrigued, making their upcoming wedding one of the most anticipated events. Their relationship began quietly in 2022, with only a few public appearances together. Now, they are set to marry at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place of deep family significance for Chaitanya.

Annapurna Studios, founded by Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, represents the Akkineni family’s rich legacy in Telugu cinema.

Chay and Sobhita will reportedly get married on December 4. The wedding will be an intimate, traditional Telugu ceremony attended by close family and friends. A viral guest list with top names is doing rounds online. Check out —

Daggubati family

Chiranjeevi’s family

Mahesh Babu’s family

Amitabh Bachchan

Aamir Khan

Despite the prominent guest list, the couple aims to keep the celebration personal and family-focused.

Pre-wedding Celebrations Begin

Sobhita kicked off the pre-wedding festivities with the Pasupu Danchadam ritual in Visakhapatnam, symbolizing blessings for the marriage. The ceremony involves decorating homes with banana leaves and flowers and often includes a Ganesh Puja.

This marriage marks a fresh beginning for Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the career front, Chaitanya is working on his new project, Thandel, while Sobhita recently appeared in Love, Sitara on Zee5.