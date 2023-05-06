Naga Chaitanya sports Audemars Piguet watch in Hyderabad, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: The dashing Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni knows how to make a statement, and he does so with his choice of timepiece. Naga Chaitanya was spotted wearing an exquisite Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch while promoting his film “Custody” in Hyderabad.

This stunning timepiece is a true testament to the art of watchmaking, boasting impeccable craftsmanship and a timeless design. What truly defines it is its staggering price tag of Rs. 65,78,436. Yes, you read that correctly! This watch is more than just a timepiece; it’s a declaration of wealth and luxury.

This watch is a true design and engineering marvel, with its sleek stainless-steel case and bold black dial. When you combine that with its exorbitant price, you have a truly one-of-a-kind timepiece. So, if you want to make a statement like Naga Chaitanya and show the world your appreciation for the finer things in life, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch is the ideal choice for you.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ film will be released on May 12. Let us wait and see what the hero has in store for us.