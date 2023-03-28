Naga Chaitanya spotted with rumoured GF again [Photo]

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, the South Indian film industry’s heartthrob, made headlines a few months ago when reports surfaced that he was dating actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple was said to have taken a vacation to London, where they were photographed separately with fans. However, a recent photo of the two stars dining together at a London restaurant has surfaced online.

The photo, posted on Instagram by chef Surender Mohan, shows Naga Chaitanya posing with the chef, with Sobhita in the background. Since they were spotted vacationing in London in November 2022, the couple’s relationship has been the talk of the town. Although they never posed for a photo together, fans have been shipping them.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha for four years before their divorce in October 2021. A few months after their divorce, rumors of Naga Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita began circulating. The couple has not yet made their relationship public, but their fans eagerly await their announcement.