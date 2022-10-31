Naga Chaitanya to meet Samantha? Read here

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending ever since she opened up about her her health issue. She has been receiving immense love and support from her loved ones including Akkineni family.

After Samantha spoke about her Myositis diagnosis on Instagram, her ex brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni took to the comments section to send his good wishes. He wrote, “All the love and strength to you dear Sam,” with a heart emoji. And now, latest reports suggest that her ex father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna too might meet the Sam soon. However, we don’t know if Naga Chaitanya will meet her or not.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.” She added, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. They called it quits in October last year leaving millions of fans in shock.

On the professional front, Samantha has Kushi, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam in her kitty.