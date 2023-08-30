Naga Chaitanya upset with Samantha again? Here’s truth

Samantha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kushi which is slated to hit the screens on September 1

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Naga Chaitanya clarified the rumours swirling around his alleged theatre walkout. Viral reports said that the actor stormed out of a cinema where his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film ‘Kushi’ was being screened. Rumours were rife that Chay was hurt after watching Sam’s romantic scenes with Vijay Deverakonda. However, the star himself has now categorically denied these rumours. In response to the baseless claims, Naga Chaitanya stated, “It is utter rubbish.

Some Telugu websites started this rumor. I have already requested them to correct the article.” In an interview with Times Now, the actor assured fans that the allegations were false and that the rumours were made up out of thin air. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha separated two years ago, in 2021, and their divorce was finalised a year ago. In response, Chaitanya stated, “Both of us have moved on with our lives.”

That period of my life holds a special place in my heart. She is a lovely person who deserves to be happy." On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Custody.

