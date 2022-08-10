Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen in Hyderabad will leave you drooling

Hyderabad: Apart from the entertainment industry, Tollywood actors have set their foot in many other businesses as well. One industry that is most famous among celebrities is the Food & Beverage industry. Being a profitable field, actors like Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and many more have invested their time and money in eateries of various kinds all around Hyderabad.

While dining out can never go out of trend, Hyderabadis have now found a favorite in the form of cloud kitchens. For the unversed, a cloud kitchen uses a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only, with no dine-in customers. This kind of eatery boomed after the advent of COVID-19 and many Hyderabadis also ventured into it. Naga Chaitanya is no exception.

Yes, you read that right! Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is the proud owner of a cloud kitchen called ‘Shoyu’ and has partnered with Swiggy for the same purpose.

Scroll ahead to learn more about Shoyu.

Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen Shoyu

Taking inspiration from a Japanese sauce called ‘Shoyu’, Naga Chaitanya made his culinary and entrepreneurial debut with a pan Asian cloud kitchen.

In the Shoyu promo video on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Asian cuisine is very special to his heart as he’s had the opportunity to travel across the world and experience the best. And that’s exactly the reason why he wants to bring the experience to India.

Located in Madhapur, Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya’s Shoyu has only takeaway or delivery options and does not offer dine-in. It serves a wide array of dishes like Dimsums, Sushi, Nigiris, Baos, Noodles, Rice, Soups, and more. Some of its bestsellers and must-tries are Telangana Chilli Chicken, Spinach Tempura, Chilli Basil Waterchestnut, and Jaggery Cheesecake.

Furthermore, Shoyu guarantees sustainable packaging and on-time delivery. Shoyu can be found on the delivery app Swiggy.

Have you tried the food from Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen yet? Comment down below.