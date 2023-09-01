Nagaland unwilling to implement UCC, Forest Conservation Act

Nagaland power minister K G Kenye said the state government would move a resolution to denounce the Acts in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st September 2023 8:38 pm IST
Nagaland Power minister KG Kenye.

Kohima: The Nagaland government is unwilling to implement the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said government spokesperson and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power KG Kenye here on Friday.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting of the government with apex tribal bodies and civil society organisations of the state at the chief minister’s residential complex.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kenye said several Naga civil societies and intellectuals expressed concern that the Acts might infringe into the special rights guaranteed under Article 371A of the Constitution.

MS Education Academy

Article 371A grants special protection to the Nagas in Nagaland on religious and social practices and also on ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

During the meeting, the tribal bodies and civil societies urged the state government not to enforce the two Acts in the state, he said.

Kenye said the state government would move a resolution to denounce the Acts in the monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled from September 11 to 14.

On the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, which was repealed by the Assembly on March 9, Kenye said the government briefed the attendees that a high-powered committee is working to finalise it before it tabling in the monsoon session.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st September 2023 8:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button