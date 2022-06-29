Nagarjuna Akkineni says NO to films now, here’s why

Nagarjuna will be coming back as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for the fourth time

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 29th June 2022 11:37 am IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up for his upcoming big film ‘Brahmastra’. He is making his grand come back in Bollywood with the larger-than-life project directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt, Rambir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy.

Now, as per latest buzz it seems like Nagarjuna will be taking a short break from films for few months. A report in Great Andhra suggests that the actor will not be signing any film as hero because he wants to focus on Bigg Boss Telugu’s upcoming 6th season. The show is expected to begin from 4th September, 2022 and makers have already started the preparations.

Nagajuna Akkineni (Instagram)

Nagarjuna will be coming back as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for the fourth time. The Wild Dog actor has been hosting the controversial reality show on TV since 2019, season 3. He also hosted the first season of OTT version of the same program.

The first season was kicked off by Jr. NTR who entertained the audience with his superb anchoring skills and dialogues. The second season was hosted by Natural Star Nani followed by Nagarjuna.

